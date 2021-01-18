Barclays Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $68.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 156,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,450. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.