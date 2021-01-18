Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.24.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $139.00. 149,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.10. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

