B. Riley Boosts Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $35.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 92,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

