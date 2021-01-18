Credit Suisse Group Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $95.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.94.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,900. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,326.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57. Datadog has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $269,336.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,966,546 shares of company stock worth $196,664,983. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

