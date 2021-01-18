Canaccord Genuity Increases Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $80.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSTL. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

CSTL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.14. 293,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,190. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $80.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,151,661.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,618 shares in the company, valued at $68,141,544.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,758 shares of company stock worth $20,718,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

