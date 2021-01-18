$2.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Polaris posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 26,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 98.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.92. 474,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,910. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

