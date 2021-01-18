Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabre’s last reported results for third-quarter 2020 reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The year-over-year slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions has slowed down in the third quarter, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 358,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sabre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

