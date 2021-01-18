$3.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $12.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $14.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

UTHR stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.82. 21,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,620. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 152.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

