$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the highest is $3.20. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

SNA traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.57. 17,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,260. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.