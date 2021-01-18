Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.20. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.57. 17,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,260. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock worth $13,842,186. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

