Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 439,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,815 shares of company stock worth $2,954,818. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 123.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

