Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.64. 1,895,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of -185.51, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

