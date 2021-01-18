Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,030. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.