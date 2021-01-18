Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

AGRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. 21,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,890. The stock has a market cap of $933.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Adecoagro by 42.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 133.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 14.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

