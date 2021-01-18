AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,980. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.