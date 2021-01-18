Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ALNA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.48. 30,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

