Heineken’s (HEINY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEINY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.05. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,970. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

