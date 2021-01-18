Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

