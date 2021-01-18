Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

