Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Raised to $14.00 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Goodfood Market from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of GDDFF stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

