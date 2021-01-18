Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered Finning International to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Finning International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

