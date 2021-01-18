Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of ERRPF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

