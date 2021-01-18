Canaccord Genuity Increases Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target to $60.00

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 182.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AYRSF has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

Shares of AYRSF stock remained flat at $$21.26 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Ayr Strategies has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $22.77.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.