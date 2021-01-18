Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECIFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Electricité de France stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

