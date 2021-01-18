Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $60.23. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

