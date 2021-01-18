Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.
OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $60.23. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.
