Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 105,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,930. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.