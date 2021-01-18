China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,650. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.