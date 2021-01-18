Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CBGPY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

