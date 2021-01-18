British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

BTLCY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

