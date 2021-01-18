Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

BMTM remained flat at $$2.99 during midday trading on Friday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bright Mountain Media has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 503.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

