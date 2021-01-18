Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Polymetal International stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

