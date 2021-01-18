Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MLLGF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.