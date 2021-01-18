Raymond James Analysts Give Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) a C$180.00 Price Target

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) received a C$180.00 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$174.67.

Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$143.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,399. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.74. The stock has a market cap of C$20.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.16.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

