Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.03 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.60. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ATP traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.71. 166,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,260. The company has a market cap of C$331.02 million and a PE ratio of -14.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.68. Atlantic Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$86.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

