Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 28,749 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 17.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

