Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Head-To-Head Survey

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electro-Sensors and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors -0.29% -0.18% -0.17% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electro-Sensors and AMETEK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75

AMETEK has a consensus target price of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.32%. Given AMETEK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Electro-Sensors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electro-Sensors and AMETEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors $8.26 million 1.85 $190,000.00 N/A N/A AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.31 $861.30 million $4.19 28.40

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMETEK beats Electro-Sensors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. Its speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. The company's temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring sensors. It also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitors; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, the company provides hazard monitoring systems, such as Electro-Sentry, which integrates its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt alignment, and shaft speed; and HazardPRO, a wireless hazard technology monitoring system, as well as HazardPRO software. It serves customers in various industries, including grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

