Head to Head Contrast: RPC (NYSE:RES) versus Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO)

RPC (NYSE:RES) and Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPC and Petrominerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $1.22 billion 0.67 -$87.11 million ($0.12) -31.92 Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Petrominerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RPC.

Risk and Volatility

RPC has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrominerals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RPC and Petrominerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 3 3 1 0 1.71 Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPC presently has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential downside of 18.24%. Given RPC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 73.6% of RPC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Petrominerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC -32.25% -8.40% -6.62% Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RPC beats Petrominerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Petrominerals

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

