Contrasting DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DermTech and Celcuity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 42.74%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Celcuity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than DermTech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and Celcuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million 227.44 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -13.88 Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.36 million ($0.72) -17.50

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DermTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37% Celcuity N/A -52.57% -49.69%

Summary

Celcuity beats DermTech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It develops CELsignia HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test to diagnose 11 cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.