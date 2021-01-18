Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $3.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $14.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Shares of AMG stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $110.32. 9,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,930. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

