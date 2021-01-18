Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Tokio Marine stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 160,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

