Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,730. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

