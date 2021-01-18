Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

OTCMKTS SMSMY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Sims has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

