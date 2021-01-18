National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $$5.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

