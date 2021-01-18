National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $$5.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.78.
About Enerflex
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.