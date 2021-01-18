Liberum Capital Increases Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 4,760

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

LON GNS traded up GBX 180 ($2.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,492 ($58.69). 75,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,059. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 72.57. Genus plc has a one year low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a one year high of GBX 4,560 ($59.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,179.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,873.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

