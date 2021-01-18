Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

