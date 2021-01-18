Comparing International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) & Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Flavors & Fragrances and Strattner Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 1 4 7 0 2.50 Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus price target of $139.28, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Strattner Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 7.44% 11.00% 5.10% Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Strattner Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $5.14 billion 2.45 $455.87 million $6.17 19.08 Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Strattner Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Strattner Financial Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. This segment also creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.