CrowdWiz 24 Hour Volume Hits $376.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $662,677.58 and approximately $376.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,624,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,316,705 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

