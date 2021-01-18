McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) vs. Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Financial Comparison

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 195.14%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Mining and McEwen Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.35 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.65

Franklin Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Franklin Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

