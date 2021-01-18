Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $212.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

