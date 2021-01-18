Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

