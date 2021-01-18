A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,630. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

